July 27, 2022

Two Thai beaches make top 20 list of most beautiful beaches in the world

29 mins ago TN
Koh Lipe island, Satun

Image of Koh Lipe island in Satun. Photo: Tom Wilkinson / Flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Two of Thailand’s beaches have made it onto a recent top 20 list of the most beautiful beaches in the world. In response, the prime minister has told tourism-related agencies to continue making preparations for the arrival of foreign tourists.

The United Kingdom’s Daily Star newspaper has reported on a recent ranking of “world’s 20 most beautiful beaches”. The ranking was created from an analysis of Instagram posts and the number of Google articles that contained the word ‘beautiful’ for each beach.

Venice Beach, California topped the ranking while Thailand’s Sunrise Beach in Satun and Maya Bay in Krabi also made the cut. Sunrise Beach was placed 6th and Maya Bay 12th.

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

