July 27, 2022

Talks held between Thailand and Saudi Arabia to set cooperation framework

A high-level Thai delegation was in Saudi Arabia on July 25th and 26th to hold discussions between counterparts to form a framework of cooperation in investment and other areas, according to Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Anucha Burapachaisri.

Led by Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow and Thai trade representative chairman M.L. Chayotid Kridakorn, discussions were held with their Saudi counterparts, led by Investment Minister Khalid A. Al–Falih, on Monday morning and with another delegation, led by Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, the energy minister, in the afternoon.

