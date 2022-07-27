Talks held between Thailand and Saudi Arabia to set cooperation framework









A high-level Thai delegation was in Saudi Arabia on July 25th and 26th to hold discussions between counterparts to form a framework of cooperation in investment and other areas, according to Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Anucha Burapachaisri.

Led by Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow and Thai trade representative chairman M.L. Chayotid Kridakorn, discussions were held with their Saudi counterparts, led by Investment Minister Khalid A. Al–Falih, on Monday morning and with another delegation, led by Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, the energy minister, in the afternoon.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





