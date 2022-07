YALA, July 27 (TNA) – Two suspected insurgents were killed in Yala’s Muang district after an unsuccessful negotiation for surrender and an exchange of gunfire.

The incident happened at Poh Yani village in Sateng Nok sub-district. Security officials surrounded a rented house there on Tuesday morning following a tip that two suspected insurgents stayed there and planned to launch a violent attack.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts