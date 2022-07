Acrylic shields installed at the hospital to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









A Thai man, who may be infected with monkeypox, was sent from Thalang Hospital in Phuket to Vachira Phuket Hospital this afternoon (Tuesday) for tests and diagnosis.

The ambulance arrived at the emergency ward of the hospital at about 3.55pm and doctors immediately began the diagnosis. No further details about the condition of the man are available at the time of this report.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts