May 9, 2022

Saudi prince in Thailand, eyes further cooperation in sports

13 hours ago TN
The Prophet Mosque at Al Madinah Province, Medina (Saudi Arabia)

The Prophet Mosque at Al Madinah Province, Medina (Saudi Arabia). Photo: Noumenon.




Saudi Arabia is pleased with the improvement in Saudi-Thai relations and hopes to see them grow in many ways, including sports, according to Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz, Vice President of the Saudi Olympic Committee, who is in Thailand this week to watch badminton finals in Bangkok.

The Saudi prince called on Deputy Prime Minister and chairman of the Olympic Committee of Thailand Prawit Wongsuwan this morning (Monday) to discuss sporting cooperation between the two kingdoms.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

