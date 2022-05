BANGKOK, May 9 (TNA) – The board of the Oil Fuel Fund resolved to cap the diesel price at 32 baht per liter until May 16 to help curb the cost of living.

Wisak Watanasap, director of the Oil Fuel Fund Office, said the board decided to cap the diesel price at 32 baht per liter this week to help reduce the cost of living.

