Bodies found at cult temple in Chaiyaphum
CHAIYAPHUM: Eleven corpses were found in coffins when police raided premises said to be the temple of a cult preaching superstition and providing bizarre treatment for a range of diseases, in Khon San district of this central northeastern province on Sunday.
The temple was in a thatched house on public land at Ban Kut Kaen in tambon Dong Klang of Khon San district.
Makkawan Wannakul
BANGKOK POST
