May 9, 2022

Bodies found at cult temple in Chaiyaphum

14 hours ago TN
Road in Chaiyaphum

Ban Rai in Thep Sathit District, Chaiyaphum. Photo: Thaweesak Churasri.




CHAIYAPHUM: Eleven corpses were found in coffins when police raided premises said to be the temple of a cult preaching superstition and providing bizarre treatment for a range of diseases, in Khon San district of this central northeastern province on Sunday.

The temple was in a thatched house on public land at Ban Kut Kaen in tambon Dong Klang of Khon San district.

Full article: Bangkok Post

Makkawan Wannakul
BANGKOK POST

