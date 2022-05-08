Thailand on Track to Declare COVID-19 Endemic
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government is on track to declare COVID-19 an endemic disease. Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha said the nation is capable of achieving such a goal, despite concerns over new variants expressed by the World Health Organization (WHO).
At the annual meeting of the Private Hospital Association, the deputy health minister said the numbers of COVID infections and deaths are now stable, as the Omicron variant causes less severe symptoms than other strains.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
National News Bureau of Thailand