July 21, 2022

Tourism Authority of Thailand Targets 30 Million Tourists in 2023

Control Tower at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Control Tower at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Nutjaru. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is aiming to revitalize the nation’s tourism industry with new strategies and campaigns, targeting 30 million tourists and 2.38 trillion baht in revenue by 2023.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the TAT will align its market strategy with its five-year policy (2023-2027) to raise the tourism industry’s standards in all areas. The strategy follows three strategic objectives: (1) Drive Demand, which focuses on sustainable quality tourism, (2) Shape Supply, which creates value and raises tourism standards through a new tourism ecosystem, and (3) Thrive for Excellence, which enhances the organization’s efficiency towards becoming a data-driven organization and increases its market competitiveness.

