“I’ll come back for sure. I’ll definitely come back,” said Thaksin in a Tuesday night ClubHouse chat post under his alias Tony Woodsome.

Thaksin, who posts messages on the platform on a regular basis, also poked fun at Gen Prayut, saying he appeared to be thinking about him all the time.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

