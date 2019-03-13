Siam Paragon luxury shopping center in Bangkok

Siam Paragon luxury shopping center in Bangkok. Photo: KhunBhun / flickr.

News

Siam Piwat plans 2 megamalls

By TN / March 13, 2019

Siam Piwat Co, the operator of Iconsiam and Siam Paragon, will spend 70 billion baht during 2019-23 to develop two large-scale malls and acquire office towers and logistics centres as it aims for 51-63 billion baht in revenue by 2023.

Chief executive Chadatip Chutrakul said 90% of the five-year investment budget will be spent on development of large-scale malls, which will be either the same size or larger than mixed-use development Iconsiam.

Full story: Bangkok Post

KANANA KATHARANGSIPORN
BANGKOK POST

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close