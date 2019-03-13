Siam Piwat plans 2 megamalls





Siam Piwat Co, the operator of Iconsiam and Siam Paragon, will spend 70 billion baht during 2019-23 to develop two large-scale malls and acquire office towers and logistics centres as it aims for 51-63 billion baht in revenue by 2023.

Chief executive Chadatip Chutrakul said 90% of the five-year investment budget will be spent on development of large-scale malls, which will be either the same size or larger than mixed-use development Iconsiam.

