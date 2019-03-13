Flooded road in Chumphon

Monk run over while taking alms outside Chumphon temple

By TN / March 13, 2019

A 59-year-old monk making his alms rounds was struck and killed by a speeding pickup truck in Chumphon on Wednesday morning.

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene on Pathiu-Chumphon Road in front of Wat Laem Yang (Luang Por Khien) in Pathiu district at 4.30am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

