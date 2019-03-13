Monk run over while taking alms outside Chumphon temple

A 59-year-old monk making his alms rounds was struck and killed by a speeding pickup truck in Chumphon on Wednesday morning.
Police and rescue workers were called to the scene on Pathiu-Chumphon Road in front of Wat Laem Yang (Luang Por Khien) in Pathiu district at 4.30am.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.