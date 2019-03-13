Pattaya City Sign

Pattaya City Sign viewpoint. Photo: Don Ramey Logan.

Pattaya

Jordanian Man Confesses to Throwing Young Son into Sea

By TN / March 13, 2019

CHONBURI, March 12 (TNA) – A Jordanian man was arrested after locking his young son in a stroller and dropping them into the sea of Pattaya out of his frustration at his wife.

Immigration police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn said Wael Nabil Salman Zureikat confessed to the murder after being arrested.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close