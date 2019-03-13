Jordanian Man Confesses to Throwing Young Son into Sea





CHONBURI, March 12 (TNA) – A Jordanian man was arrested after locking his young son in a stroller and dropping them into the sea of Pattaya out of his frustration at his wife.

Immigration police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn said Wael Nabil Salman Zureikat confessed to the murder after being arrested.

