Toyota Hilux Thai Police at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Toyota Hilux Thai Police at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Image: Highway Patrol Images.

Bangkok

Jordanian charged with murder of young son in Pattaya

By TN / March 12, 2019

PATTAYA: A Jordanian man has been charged with premeditated murder after his 2-year-old son was found dead in the sea off Pattaya, tied to a baby stroller.

Wael Nabil Salman Zureikat, 52, was detained at Suvarnabhumi airport around 3am on Tuesday as he was about to board a flight back to Jordan, according to media reports.

Full story:
Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG AND ONLINE REPORTERS
BANGKOK POST

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close