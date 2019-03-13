British motorcyclist dies in Rawai crash

PHUKET: A 70-year-old British man has died after his motorbike hit a pickup truck in Rawai yesterday afternoon (Mar 11).
The accident happened at about 1:55pm on Saiyuan Rd where police arrived shortly afterwards to find a black Honda motorbike lying on the side of the road with its driver, a 70-year-old British man, lying face down on the road unconscious.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Waranya Prompinpiras
The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
‘No security fears in Phuket,’ says island’s Army chief
-
Tourists urged to stay off airport’s ‘selfie runway’
-
Manhunt underway as Patong taxi driver shot dead in broad daylight
-
American trapped between rocks while fishing rescued near Promthep Cape
-
Canadian woman crushed by truck in motorbike accident