Elephant warning sign sign on Rawai-Kata road in Phuket Island. Photo: ADwarf.

British motorcyclist dies in Rawai crash

By TN / March 13, 2019

PHUKET: A 70-year-old British man has died after his motorbike hit a pickup truck in Rawai yesterday afternoon (Mar 11).

The accident happened at about 1:55pm on Saiyuan Rd where police arrived shortly afterwards to find a black Honda motorbike lying on the side of the road with its driver, a 70-year-old British man, lying face down on the road unconscious.

By Waranya Prompinpiras
The Phuket News

