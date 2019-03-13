Wife, Child of Militant Suspect Die in Suicide Bombing in Indonesia





The wife of a suspected militant detonated a bomb during a siege at a house in Indonesia’s North Sumatra province, killing herself and her 2-year-old child, police said on Wednesday.

Police had surrounded the house in Sibolga city on Tuesday, a day after they arrested the woman’s husband, identified as Husain (alias Abu Hamzah), on suspicion of terrorism links, police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo told reporters.

The woman allegedly detonated an explosive device when officers tried to enter the house on Tuesday, injuring a policeman, Dedi said.

After a 10-hour standoff, she was believed to have detonated another bomb in the early hours of Wednesday, he said.

“The bodies have been recovered and sent to Sibolga Hospital,” Dedi said.

Full story: BenarNews

Arie Firdaus

Jakarta. Ahmad Syamsudin in Jakarta contributed to this report.

Copyright ©2019, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



