Woman Accused of Swindling Millions From Royal Charity





BANGKOK — The Anti-Money Laundering Office said Tuesday said it has seized assets from a woman who allegedly embezzled 56 million baht from a royal charity.

In a statement released last night, the agency said Nichapat Noommuang forged signatures of His Majesty the King’s personal advisers on cheques and withdrew millions of bahts from the Ananda Mahidol Foundation, a charity dedicated to the late King Rama VIII that gives out annual scholarships in the fields of science and medicine.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

