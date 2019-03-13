Woman Accused of Swindling Millions From Royal Charity

BANGKOK — The Anti-Money Laundering Office said Tuesday said it has seized assets from BANGKOK — The Anti-Money Laundering Office said Tuesday said it has seized assets from a woman who allegedly embezzled 56 million baht from a royal charity.
In a statement released last night, the agency said Nichapat Noommuang forged signatures of His Majesty the King’s personal advisers on cheques and withdrew millions of bahts from the Ananda Mahidol Foundation, a charity dedicated to the late King Rama VIII that gives out annual scholarships in the fields of science and medicine.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English
