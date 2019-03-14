Drunk Korean argues with the cops after carnage in South Pattaya





A video on the Siam Chon news sight featured a South Korean restaurant owner – clearly drunk – who was arguing with officials after allegedly causing a serious accident in South Pattaya.

It has been claimed that he was going the wrong way down the street.

Full story: Thai Visa News

Thai Visa / Siam Chon news

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



