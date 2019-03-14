Drunk Korean argues with the cops after carnage in South Pattaya

A video on the Siam Chon news sight featured a South Korean restaurant owner – clearly drunk – who was arguing with officials after allegedly causing a serious accident in South Pattaya.
It has been claimed that he was going the wrong way down the street.
Full story: Thai Visa News
Thai Visa / Siam Chon news
