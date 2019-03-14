Thai Police uniform

Royal Thai Police uniform. Photo: kris krüg / flickr.

Phuket

Phuket police wait as Greek murder suspect remains at large abroad

By TN / March 14, 2019

PHUKET: The Chief of the Cherng Talay Police today confirmed that he has yet to be informed of any updates on the international hunt for Greek national D. C., who is wanted for the murder of local beautician Niramon Aewkaew in Phuket last month.

Chief Col Serm Kwannimit told The Phuket News today (Mar 13) that he has also yet to be informed of any explanations as to why his request for an Interpol Red Notice be issued for C.’s arrest has not yet been granted.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Waranya Prompinpiras
The Phuket News

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close