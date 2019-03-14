Phuket police wait as Greek murder suspect remains at large abroad





PHUKET: The Chief of the Cherng Talay Police today confirmed that he has yet to be informed of any updates on the international hunt for Greek national D. C., who is wanted for the murder of local beautician Niramon Aewkaew in Phuket last month.

Chief Col Serm Kwannimit told The Phuket News today (Mar 13) that he has also yet to be informed of any explanations as to why his request for an Interpol Red Notice be issued for C.’s arrest has not yet been granted.

By Waranya Prompinpiras

The Phuket News

