Pheu Thai leads in Isan poll

By TN / March 14, 2019

The Pheu Thai Party has maintained a firm grip on voters in the northeastern region, with Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan taking the lead of all prime ministerial candidates in a poll.

The latest E-Saan Poll by the E-Saan Centre for Business and Economic Research showed Pheu Thai was still the most popular party in the election, endorsed by 43.6% of the respondents.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAKRAPAN NATHANRI
BANGKOK POST

