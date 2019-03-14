Pheu Thai leads in Isan poll

The Pheu Thai Party has maintained a firm grip on voters in the northeastern region, with Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan taking the lead of all prime ministerial candidates in a poll.
The latest E-Saan Poll by the E-Saan Centre for Business and Economic Research showed Pheu Thai was still the most popular party in the election, endorsed by 43.6% of the respondents.
Bangkok Post
CHAKRAPAN NATHANRI
BANGKOK POST
