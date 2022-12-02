Thai Public Health Minister says he was ‘setup’ after kids spotted smoking pot on Pattaya Beach









The Thai Public Health Minister and the main proponent of marijuana decriminalization Anutin Charnvirakul said he was set up after a picture of 9-10-year-old kids smoking cannabis on Pattaya Beach went viral on Thai social media.

The picture of a group of young kids smoking cannabis from a bamboo bong made headlines today, December 2nd after it was posted on Facebook by a concerned citizen, 35- year-old Krittiwat Matrong, who walked by the group on Pattaya Beach.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





