Thai Public Health Minister says he was ‘setup’ after kids spotted smoking pot on Pattaya Beach
The Thai Public Health Minister and the main proponent of marijuana decriminalization Anutin Charnvirakul said he was set up after a picture of 9-10-year-old kids smoking cannabis on Pattaya Beach went viral on Thai social media.
The picture of a group of young kids smoking cannabis from a bamboo bong made headlines today, December 2nd after it was posted on Facebook by a concerned citizen, 35- year-old Krittiwat Matrong, who walked by the group on Pattaya Beach.
By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational
