December 2, 2022

Thai Public Health Minister says he was ‘setup’ after kids spotted smoking pot on Pattaya Beach

16 hours ago TN
Pattaya beach, soi 13-1

Pattaya beach, soi 13-1. Photo: Serj Kras.




The Thai Public Health Minister and the main proponent of marijuana decriminalization Anutin Charnvirakul said he was set up after a picture of 9-10-year-old kids smoking cannabis on Pattaya Beach went viral on Thai social media.

The picture of a group of young kids smoking cannabis from a bamboo bong made headlines today, December 2nd after it was posted on Facebook by a concerned citizen, 35- year-old Krittiwat Matrong, who walked by the group on Pattaya Beach.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational



