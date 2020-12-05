December 5, 2020

Phuket employers asked to report recently arrived illegal migrant workers

Workers in Thailand change shifts

Workers in Thailand change shifts. Photo: Solidarity Center / flickr.


PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has urged employers of migrant workers on the island to report any migrant workers who are believed to have illegally entered Phuket as part of the island’s campaign targeting migrant workers for suspected COVID-19 infections.

Governor Narong issued his request for cooperation at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 4) as he ordered officials to ramp up their efforts to locate and identify all migrant workers in Phuket who may have brought the virus with them from “neighbouring countries”.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

