Elephant dies after falling into sewer and electrocuted





A ten-year-old male elephant fell into a sewer in Bang Phil district of Samut Prakan province and was believed to be electrocuted by electrical cables buried in the drainage system.

The incident took place in an alley beside Wat Luangpor To temple in front of a restaurant when three of the elephant’s legs were trapped in the open sewer, making it unable to get out due to its weight.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

