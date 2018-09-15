31 workers injured as company bus overturns in Pathum Thani

An allegedly intoxicated bus driver was arrested after he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to overturn on a Pathum Thani road on Saturday morning, police said.
Police have yet to identify the driver, who they said appeared too drunk to give a statement after the accident at 6am on the Phaholyothin road in Tambon Klong Nueng in Pathum Thani’s Klong Luang district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.