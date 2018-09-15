A road in Pathum Thani
Bangkok

31 workers injured as company bus overturns in Pathum Thani

An allegedly intoxicated bus driver was arrested after he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to overturn on a Pathum Thani road on Saturday morning, police said.

Police have yet to identify the driver, who they said appeared too drunk to give a statement after the accident at 6am on the Phaholyothin road in Tambon Klong Nueng in Pathum Thani’s Klong Luang district.

