31 workers injured as company bus overturns in Pathum Thani





An allegedly intoxicated bus driver was arrested after he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to overturn on a Pathum Thani road on Saturday morning, police said.

Police have yet to identify the driver, who they said appeared too drunk to give a statement after the accident at 6am on the Phaholyothin road in Tambon Klong Nueng in Pathum Thani’s Klong Luang district.

