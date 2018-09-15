Scandal-plagued Phangan yoga school closes





The world’s biggest tantric yoga school is closing until the end of the year while it investigates allegations of rape and sexual abuse over a period of 15 years at its flagship location on Koh Phangan.

Sixteen former staff and pupils of the Agama school on the resort island in Surat Thani alleged in interviews with The Guardian newspaper that the school facilitated rape, sexual assault and misogynist teachings at the hands of its leader Swami Vivekananda Saraswati, a Romanian whose real name is N. T.

Full story:

Bangkok Post

