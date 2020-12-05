CCTV to catch motorcyclists without helmets to be launched in Chiang Mai on Dec 15th





Chiang Mai will launch a smart CCTV system on December 15th, designed to catch motorcyclists and pillion riders who do not wear crash helmets, to reduce road casualties involving motorcycles.

The system was jointly developed by the Safer Roads Foundation and the Provincial Traffic Accident Prevention Planning Office. For the initial stage, the system has been installed at 16 locations in Muang district and another 8 in Sansai, Saraphee, Hang Dong and Mae Rim districts.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

