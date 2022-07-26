Anthony Durand Quits Muay Thai after His Thai Opponent Died
BANGKOK, July 26 (TNA) – French boxer Anthony Durand announced he quit Muay Thai boxing after his last opponent, Thai boxer Panphet Phadungchai, died on July 23.
The bout, a part of the Fighter X Show, happened at the Thupatemi Air Force boxing stadium on July 15. Panphet was knocked out and his head hit the canvas so hard that he suffered intracerebral hemorrhage. He underwent brain surgery, depended on a respiratory and was in a coma for nine days before his death on Saturday night.
TNA