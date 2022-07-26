Monkeypox, Not Dangerous Communicable Disease Yet

Doctor in the laboratory with a biological fluids tube for analysis and sampling of virus. Photo: United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases.









BANGKOK, July 26 (TNA) – An academic committee on communicable diseases has not defined monkeypox as a dangerous communicable disease yet.

Dr Chakkarat Pittayawonganon, the epidemiology director of the Department of Disease Control, said the committee had not defined monkeypox as a dangerous communicable disease because the Communicable Disease Act defined a dangerous communicable disease as the disease that caused severe symptoms and was highly transmissible.

