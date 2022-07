Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine performing in front of a sold out crowd at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO while on the Red Pill Blues Tour. Photo: Jennifer Linnea Photography. C BY 2.0.









Maroon 5 will be back to take Bangkok by storm with the “Maroon 5 World Tour 2022 In Bangkok” concert at Rajamangala Stadium, Ramkhamhaeng Road, on Dec 10 at 8pm.

Presented by Live Nation Tero, this will be the sixth show, said to be the biggest ever, in the Kingdom by the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning superstars who last performed here three years ago.

Full story: Bangkok Post

