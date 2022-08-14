Authorities to Help Victims of Tropical Storm Mulan









BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has voiced concern for communities impacted by tropical storm Mulan, urging authorities to quickly inspect the damage after the water recedes and to assist affected residents.

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is closely monitoring the impact of tropical storm Mulan, which caused flooding in eleven provinces nationwide. Six provinces are still heavily inundated, including Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Phayao, Nan and Phitsanulok, with approximately 1,885 households affected.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

