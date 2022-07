Motorbikes parked in the main street of Rawai beach. Photo: 500px. CC BY 3.0.









PHUKET: Police have arrested a man for the armed robbery of the Bangkok Bank Rawai branch, in the Lotus department store mall in Muang district, on Monday.

The robber threatened staff with a revolver and made off with 160,000 baht in cash shortly after midday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts