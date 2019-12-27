Report of missing kayak couple found living in Rawai confirmed a false alarm

Report of missing kayak couple found living in Rawai confirmed a false alarm1 min read
PHUKET: Tourist Police have confirmed that the foreign man and Thai woman reported as seen camping in a remote location near where Polish tourist Mateusz Juszkiewicz, 26, and Thai national Werakan Siriprakon, 23, from Nakhon Sawan, were last seen are not the missing kayak couple.
The confirmation came yesterday (Dec 25) after police found that the couple seen camping in the area were Frenchman J. B. M., 32, of Marseille, and his partner Kongkeo Hienglangtham, 25, from Laos.
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News