Thai police believe suspects in murder of Chinese student have fled to China

April 2, 2023 TN
Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Thai Police Pickup, Isuzu D-max belonging to Forensic Science, Royal Thai Police. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Thai police believe that at least three men of Chinese nationality were involved in the kidnap and murder of a Chinese student in Nonthaburi province and that they left Thailand for Chengdu in China’s Sichuan province on March 30th.

Police cease searching for missing baby in Nakhon Pathom

Pol Maj-Gen Noppasilp Poonsawat, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said today (Sunday) that 22-year-old Jin Can, a Chinese music student at Bangkok Thonburi University, is believed to have been kidnapped from the university on March 28th. At about 1.30am on March 29th, a CCTV system captured an image of a red Mazda vehicle in Bang Yai. On April 1st, the body of the student was left in a plantation in Village 6 of Bang Yai district, where it was subsequently found by a villager.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



