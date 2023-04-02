Thai police believe suspects in murder of Chinese student have fled to China
Thai police believe that at least three men of Chinese nationality were involved in the kidnap and murder of a Chinese student in Nonthaburi province and that they left Thailand for Chengdu in China’s Sichuan province on March 30th.
Pol Maj-Gen Noppasilp Poonsawat, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said today (Sunday) that 22-year-old Jin Can, a Chinese music student at Bangkok Thonburi University, is believed to have been kidnapped from the university on March 28th. At about 1.30am on March 29th, a CCTV system captured an image of a red Mazda vehicle in Bang Yai. On April 1st, the body of the student was left in a plantation in Village 6 of Bang Yai district, where it was subsequently found by a villager.
By Thai PBS World
