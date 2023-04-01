Three Foreigners Fighting at Patong Restaurant Fined 2,000 Baht Each

April 1, 2023 TN
Phuket Nightlife in Patong

Phuket Nightlife in Patong Beach. Photo: Youtube.




The Phuket Provincial Police told the Phuket Express that three foreigners involved in a fight that went viral on social media, who were two legally employed reataurant staffers identified only as Mr. A., 25, Jordanian national, and Mr. Ah., 26, Egyptian national, and the customer, Mr. K., 34, Australian national, admitted to the assault charges.

Australian Man Involved in Patong Bar-Restaurant Fight Arrested

They have all been fined 2,000 baht each and apologized to each other and Phuket officials over the incident. Mr. K. admitted that he started the dispute by throwing a bottle at the two restaurant staff members because in his opinion they were taking too long to make his meal. Mr. Karen also stated that he was heavily intoxicated and this behavior was out of character for him.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



