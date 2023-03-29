Australian Man Involved in Patong Bar-Restaurant Fight Arrested









The Patong Police told the Phuket Express on Tuesday (March 28th) that they have arrested a man identified only as Mr. K., 34, Australian national.

Wild Brawl Between Foreign Staff and Tourists Goes Viral in Patong, Phuket

Mr. Karen, who was a customer at the restaurant, was disappointed and upset that he had to wait for food and threw a bottle at foreign staffers who were legally working identified only as Mr. ALOMARI, 25, Jordanian national and Mr. Ahmed, 26, Egyptian national before the fight started.

