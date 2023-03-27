Wild Brawl Between Foreign Staff and Tourists Goes Viral in Patong, Phuket
A wild brawl involving both foreign staff of a bar/restaurant and foreign tourists went viral in Phuket, Thailand.
Pattaya Police Chief Addresses Viral Brawl on Walking Street in Front of Indian Restaurant and Mujra Club
The Kathu District Chief Mr. Thitiwat Boonkit told the Phuket Express that after midnight on (March 27th) they were notified of a fight at a bar/restaurant in Soi Saen Sabai, Patong.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.