Thai Army reacts to influx of drugs across North border

CHIANG MAI: The army has tightened security along the northern border following reports of greater quantities and varieties of illegal drugs flowing into the country from Myanmar, which is also said to harbouring a rise in opium-growing facilities.

Maj Gen Jarad Panyadee, deputy commissioner of the Northern Border Narcotic Control Centre (NBNCC), said the force from Division 3 has deployed unmanned aerial vehicles, remote sensing technology and army sniffer dogs alongside an increase in manpower to stifle the illegal trade.

