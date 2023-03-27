Pheu Thai Party picks its three candidates for PM

March 27, 2023 TN
Pheu Thai Logo 2021

Pheu Thai Logo 2021. Image: Pheu Thai Party.




The Pheu Thai Party has nominated its three candidates for the prime minister’s post, which will be announced officially on April 4th.

An informed party source said on Monday that their executive committee and core members had agreed on Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the party’s chief advisor, Srettha Thavisin, advisor to Paetongtarn and Chaikasem Nitisiri, the party’s strategy chief and former attorney-general.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

