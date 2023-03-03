3 Mongolian men arrested for stealing from bags at Suvarnabhumi airport
Police arrested three Mongolian men for allegedly stealing money from travellers’ bags at Suvarnabhumi airport on a daily basis.
Kittipong Kittikachorn, general manager of the airport, said police arrested Damdin Jargalsaikhan, 37, Batbold Sambuu, 51, and Batmyagmar Urtnasan, 37, on Floor B of the airport on March 24.
