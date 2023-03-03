3 Mongolian men arrested for stealing from bags at Suvarnabhumi airport

March 27, 2023 TN
Luggage Conveyor Inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Baggage Conveyor Inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Markus Winkler / Pexels.




Police arrested three Mongolian men for allegedly stealing money from travellers’ bags at Suvarnabhumi airport on a daily basis.

Kittipong Kittikachorn, general manager of the airport, said police arrested Damdin Jargalsaikhan, 37, Batbold Sambuu, 51, and Batmyagmar Urtnasan, 37, on Floor B of the airport on March 24.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

