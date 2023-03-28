Wanted Mongolian woman arrested at Phuket Airport for Theft Charges
A 27-year-old Mongolian woman was arrested at the Phuket International Airport for a theft charge in the airport.
The Immigration Office at the Phuket International Airport told the Phuket Express that on Monday (March 27th) they have arrested a 27-year-old Mongolian woman whose full name was not given.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
