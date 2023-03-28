Pattaya nightclub faces closure after police raid

March 28, 2023 TN
Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov. CC BY-SA 3.0.




CHON BURI: A nightclub on Pattaya’s walking street was raided by police in the small hours on Tuesday for staying open beyond legal operating hours.

The 4.30am raid on Flexx Club in South Pattaya in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, was led by Pol Lt Col Pichit Chamhuap, the Pattaya police chief investigator, in response to complaints it was staying open after the 2am closing time.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Police pick up in Na Jomtien, Pattaya

Pattaya Police are Launching Intense Crackdown on Illegal Tour Guides

March 26, 2023 TN
Man in gray short standing in front a counter of currency exchange.

Foreign Man Caught on Camera Appearing to Steal Money from Pattaya Exchange Booth

March 25, 2023 TN
Beach Road in Pattaya near Walking Street

Immigration officer wanted for abduction, extortion surrenders in Pattaya

March 25, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Old apartments in a Bangkok backstreet

Bangkok: Another arrest in immigration abduction-ransom case

March 28, 2023 TN
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attending and event at the United Thai Nation Party.

Prayut Won’t Run as List-MP Candidate For United Thai Nation Party

March 28, 2023 TN
Street in Mueang Chiang Rai,

Over 3,400 people in Chiang Rai treated for respiratory conditions last week

March 28, 2023 TN
Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance

Dutch Woman Arrested at Phuket Airport for Entering and Staying in Thailand Without Proper Documents

March 28, 2023 TN
Mountains in Chang Mai

Chiang Mai Intensifies Effort to Help People Afftected by Tiny Dust

March 28, 2023 TN