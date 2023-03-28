Pattaya nightclub faces closure after police raid









CHON BURI: A nightclub on Pattaya’s walking street was raided by police in the small hours on Tuesday for staying open beyond legal operating hours.

The 4.30am raid on Flexx Club in South Pattaya in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, was led by Pol Lt Col Pichit Chamhuap, the Pattaya police chief investigator, in response to complaints it was staying open after the 2am closing time.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





