17 people implicated in Thai police entrance exam cheating

March 29, 2023 TN
Seventeen people have been taken into police custody for alleged involvement in entrance examination cheating for enrolment in the police academy for non-commissioned officers.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat, the national police chief, told the media at a press conference today (Wednesday) that two of the 17 suspects are potential election candidates for two political parties.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



