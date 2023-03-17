17 people implicated in Thai police entrance exam cheating









Seventeen people have been taken into police custody for alleged involvement in entrance examination cheating for enrolment in the police academy for non-commissioned officers.

347 accused of cheating in police exam

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat, the national police chief, told the media at a press conference today (Wednesday) that two of the 17 suspects are potential election candidates for two political parties.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





