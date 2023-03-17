17 people implicated in Thai police entrance exam cheating
Seventeen people have been taken into police custody for alleged involvement in entrance examination cheating for enrolment in the police academy for non-commissioned officers.
347 accused of cheating in police exam
Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat, the national police chief, told the media at a press conference today (Wednesday) that two of the 17 suspects are potential election candidates for two political parties.
