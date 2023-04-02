Happy Birthday to HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn

Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand. She is the second daughter of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and younger sister of King Vajiralongkorn. Photo: Kanaka Rastamon / flickr.









On April 2nd 2023, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn celebrates her birthday, turning 68 years old.

Over 200 Cyclists from 12 Countries Join Princess Sirindhorn’ s Cup

Thais celebrate this second day of April as it marks the birthday of Her Royal Highness. Many are seen dressed in purple, the color representing Saturday, the day the princess was born in 1955.

On the most auspicious occasion of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s 68th birthday. I would like to join in with my most humble wishes for Her Royal Highness for an excellent health and happiness.#ทรงพระเจริญ 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KhOSjZzk7I — Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit (@ChanasitJonas) April 2, 2023

In the morning, as part of the celebrations for this special day, people gave alms to the monks to commemorate the day and wish longevity to the princess. Thais also visited public places and temples to show their loyalty to the royal family, reflecting the deep sense of national unity and pride that is so important to the people of Thailand.

Princess Sirindhorn’s dedication to Thailand and its people is exemplary. After completing her doctoral studies in Development Education, Princess Sirindhorn believes in using education as a means for community and social development, which has led her to work in community development activities. Her experience in fields such as health and hygiene, education, water resources development, agriculture and cottage industries has led her to develop a special interest in agricultural extension to improve the nutritional conditions of school children, support for education from pre-school to tertiary level and mother and child care. She has also focused on helping the handicapped, especially in the use of information technology to develop independent living and learning skills.

-Thailand News (TN)

