Over 200 Cyclists from 12 Countries Join Princess Sirindhorn’ s Cup





BANGKOK, April 1 (TNA) – The Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’ s Cup Tour of Thailand 2019 has drawn over 200 cyclists from 12 countries to celebrate the Princess’s 64th birthday on Tuesday.

Tour of Thailand 2019 from April 1 – 10 covers a distance of 974.80 km in Phitsanulok, Suchothai, Uttaradit, Phrae, Nan, Lampang, Lamphun and Chaing Mai.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

