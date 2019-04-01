Two cyclists at sunset

Over 200 Cyclists from 12 Countries Join Princess Sirindhorn’ s Cup

BANGKOK, April 1 (TNA) – The Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’ s Cup Tour of Thailand 2019 has drawn over 200 cyclists from 12 countries to celebrate the Princess’s 64th birthday on Tuesday.

Tour of Thailand 2019 from April 1 – 10 covers a distance of 974.80 km in Phitsanulok, Suchothai, Uttaradit, Phrae, Nan, Lampang, Lamphun and Chaing Mai.

