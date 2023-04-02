45-day Visa Exempt is Over at Thailand Airports and Border Crossings, Back to 30 Days









From April 1st onwards, visitors from mainland Europe, the UK, the US, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and other countries will only be allowed a 30-day stay in Thailand if they choose to enter the country without obtaining a prior visa as the 45-day visa exemption is officially over.

Thai cabinet approves 45-day stay for tourists entitled to visa exemption and 30 days with Visa on Arrival

This policy change is a revision to the previous regulations before October 1st, 2022, when the 45-day exemption was implemented as a temporary measure to draw in more tourists until the end of March 2023.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

