45-day Visa Exempt is Over at Thailand Airports and Border Crossings, Back to 30 Days

April 2, 2023 TN
Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan

Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan. Photo: Mattes.




From April 1st onwards, visitors from mainland Europe, the UK, the US, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and other countries will only be allowed a 30-day stay in Thailand if they choose to enter the country without obtaining a prior visa as the 45-day visa exemption is officially over.

Thai cabinet approves 45-day stay for tourists entitled to visa exemption and 30 days with Visa on Arrival

This policy change is a revision to the previous regulations before October 1st, 2022, when the 45-day exemption was implemented as a temporary measure to draw in more tourists until the end of March 2023.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational

