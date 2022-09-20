Thai cabinet approves 45-day stay for tourists entitled to visa exemption and 30 days with Visa on Arrival









The cabinet approved an edict of the Interior Ministry today (Tuesday) extending the period of stay, from 30 to 45 days, for tourists from countries and territories entitled to visa exemptions and from 15 to 30 days for those eligible for a Visa on Arrival.

The extension is, however, only temporary, from October 1st until end of March next year, to coincide with the traditionally tourism high season in Thailand, when more tourists, especially from Europe and the US, are expected to escape the cold weather and head to Thailand.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

