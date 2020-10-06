Thai Immigration Bureau announces all visa extensions in effect from November 1





THAILAND: The Thai Immigration Bureau issued an announcement today (Oct 6) reaffirming their confirmation that all visa types extended during the latest amnesty or before Oct 31 will collectively come into effect starting November 1, 2020.

Immigration Bureau Deputy Commissioner Maj Gen Pornchai Kuntee explained at a press conference last Tuesday (Sept 29) that there were two different groups of visa holders: those who applied for extensions before the original cut-off date of Sept 26 and those who hadn’t, with the latter being granted the opportunity to do so until Oct 31.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



