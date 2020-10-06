October 6, 2020

Thai Immigration Bureau announces all visa extensions in effect from November 1

Ban Laem Immigration in Phetchaburi

Ban Laem Immigration in Phetchaburi district. Photo: KAI LARS SCHERER.


THAILAND: The Thai Immigration Bureau issued an announcement today (Oct 6) reaffirming their confirmation that all visa types extended during the latest amnesty or before Oct 31 will collectively come into effect starting November 1, 2020.

Immigration Bureau Deputy Commissioner Maj Gen Pornchai Kuntee explained at a press conference last Tuesday (Sept 29) that there were two different groups of visa holders: those who applied for extensions before the original cut-off date of Sept 26 and those who hadn’t, with the latter being granted the opportunity to do so until Oct 31.

