September 21, 2022

DSI Seizes 26 Luxury Cars Earlier Stolen in Britain

BANGKOK, Sept 20 (TNA)– The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) retrieved 26 out of 35 luxury cars that were reported to be stolen in Britain and blamed the crime on a group of car importers and dealers.

The impounded luxury cars include Porsche, BMW and Lamborghini cars. The legal action responded to the “Operation Titanium” by the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service and the Metropolitan Police of London.

