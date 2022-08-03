August 3, 2022

Bt369 Million Approved for F-35A Fighter Jet Funding

13 hours ago TN
Jet aircrafts on a field

Jet aircrafts on a field. Photo: Berend Verheijen / Unsplash.




BANGKOK, Aug 3 (TNA) – Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) commander ACM Napadej Dhupatemiya thanked the House Committee for approval of the 369-million-baht budget to fund its F-35A fighter jet procurement scheme after the project had been turned down by a budgetary sub-committee of the House.

The House Committee, scrutinizing the 2023 budget bill reviewed the RTAF’s appeal and voted 45:22 to endorse the funding but the approved budget was reduced to 369 million baht from 738 million baht.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



