MP gets one-year jail term for letting someone vote on her behalf









The Thai Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders sentenced Palang Pracharath MP for Bangkok Thanikan Pornpongsaroj to one year in prison today (Wednesday), suspended for two years, and fined her 200,000 baht after finding her guilty of allowing another MP to use her ID card to vote in parliament.

Thanikan was ordered to cease her duties as an MP by the Supreme Court in August last year after the court accepted the case against her, which was filed by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





